QPR’s Mide Shodipo has apologised to Sheffield Wednesday fans following his disappointing loan spell at the club during the 2021/22 season.

Shodipo, 24, spent the 2020/21 season on loan at Oxford United in League One, where he scored an impressive 11 goals in the league.

He then headed to Hillsborough on loan, becoming one of a number of summer signings for Darren Moore’s side.

But Shodipo would struggle with injury from the off. He went on to rack up 15 League One appearances for the Owls, scoring just the one goal and making just two substitute appearances in the second half of the campaign.

After Wednesday crashed out of the League One play-offs at the hands of Sunderland, Shodipo has now taken to Twitter to assess his campaign, saying:

I’m sorry I didn’t show you fans what I can do in a frustrating season for me personally and I’m sorry we couldn’t achieve promotion this season💔 You fans were incredible this season and I just want to say thank you for your support throughout! 💙 #WAWAW pic.twitter.com/LJGnPlmbvB — Mide Shodipo (@midesho) May 11, 2022

QPR revealed in their retained list last week that they’re continuing discussions with Shodipo. After his impressive spell with Oxford, the R’s would’ve been hoping to see Shodipo progress to the next level with Wednesday and put himself in contention for a place in their own starting line up ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

But it’s not worked out as planned, and now Shodipo and QPR both face a difficult decision.

What next for Shodipo?

It doesn’t look like Shodipo has a place in QPR’s first-team going into the next season. Should the club decide to keep him on, expect them to find a League One loan for him, and expect that to be his last chance to impress the west London club.

After that, Shodipo may become a free agent – if he doesn’t become a free agent this summer, that is – and should he find himself on the free market, what his next step would be is anyone’s guess.