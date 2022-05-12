Nathan Broadhead’s return to action against Sheffield Wednesday has Sunderland boss Alex Neil hoping he is ready to go in the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.

Sunderland striker Broadhead has been hampered with injuries this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a firm fan favourite.

The Everton loanee has managed 13 goals in 26 outings for the Black Cats, thoroughly impressing as a centre-forward on the left-hand side.

Broadhead sat out of the first leg win over Sheffield Wednesday but made a brief return to action at Hillsborough after picking up an injury against Morecambe on the final day of the season. Now, ahead of the play-off final vs Wycombe Wanderers, a fresh update has emerged.

As quoted by The Northern Echo, Neil expressed his delight at seeing Broadhead return, admitting he wasn’t at “full tilt”.

However, he said that after the Sheffield Wednesday win, he will be letting Broadhead and his teammates recover before beginning preparations for the winner-takes-all clash against the Chairboys at Wembley.

“It was good to get him on the pitch,” he said.

“He wasn’t full tilt, so I had him on the bench, just in reserve.

“I’ve not focused on the next game yet, but naturally I’ll pick a team to win that match. At the moment, I’ve not even thought about it.

“I’ll let the lads recover, go away for a couple of days to spend time with their family, then we’ll get back in and get going.”

Fingers crossed…

Sunderland fans will be hoping to hear positive Broadhead news as the final against Wycombe Wanderers approaches.

Thankfully, there is a good amount of time between now and the final, so the 24-year-old has plenty of space to rest up properly before looking to get back to full fitness for the clash.

Having Broadhead on the pitch along with top scorer Ross Stewart will give Sunderland bags of threat going forward, and given how resilient Gareth Ainsworth’s side are defensively, the Black Cats will want their most dangerous players firing on all cylinders.