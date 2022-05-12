Middlesbrough have made Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow their no.1 goalkeeper target going into the summer, reports The Northern Echo.

Darlow, 31, has made just eight Premier League appearances for Newcastle United in the 2021/22 season.

He’s not featured since the turn of the year having lost his starting spot to Martin Dubravka, but the Englishman could yet find a new home ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Middlesbrough are willing to let Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels leave this summer. Boro boss Chris Wilder will be in the market for a new shot-stopper then, and The Northern Echo say that Darlow is top of their list.

What’s more is that the report goes on to reveal that Magpies boss Eddie Howe won’t stand in the way of Darlow’s potential exit this summer.

Wilder’s summer ahead…

Wilder galvanised this Boro side upon his appointment as manager. But form dwindled towards the end of the season and it led to his side missing out on the top-six.

There were definite improvements made on the previous season, though Wilder will know that there’s still plenty of areas to improve upon, and the goalkeeping department is just one.

Darlow is an experienced name with great Premier League experience. He’ll surely be eager to play some regular first-team football going into next season and it doesn’t look as though he’ll get that at St James’ Park, so a summer move could definitely be on the cards.

Wilder won’t want to leave his summer business to late, so expect him to have potential signings in mind already.