Fulham goalkeeper George Wickens has said he hopes to earn a loan move to League One or League Two after a strong season with Wealdstone in the National League.

Fulham opted to send the 20-year-old shot-stopper out on his first loan spell this season.

Wickens linked up with National League side Wealdstone on a season-long deal after featuring heavily for the Cottagers’ U18s and U23s, and he has made good on his chance to impress with the Stones too.

After keeping 12 clean sheets in 38 games so far, Wickens has now revealed he has his eyes on playing in the Football League next season.

As quoted by West London Sport, the loaned-out Fulham prodigy has said he has heard “it’s looking good” in terms of earning a move to either a League One or League Two club for next season. Here’s what he had to say:

“I just want to finish the season strongly and once that’s done, then I can set my sights on the next season.

“But from what I’ve heard, it’s looking good in terms of hopefully going into either League One or League Two next year.

“I think that will be the best thing for me. The end goal is to play for Fulham one day but I know that for goalkeepers it’s a longer journey.”

One to watch…

As Wickens acknowledges, it can be a long journey for goalkeepers to break through the academy and into the senior team, but there’s no doubt that his time at Wealdstone would have seen his stock rise.

The Petersfield-born ace has been Stuart Maynard’s go-to man in between the sticks this season.

His form has helped keep the club in the National League, with the Stones currently sitting in 17th ahead of their final game of the season.

It remains to be seen where exactly Wickens ends up in the 2022/23 campaign, but it will be hoped that he can continue on his upward trajectory and catch the eyes of those back at Craven Cottage in the process.