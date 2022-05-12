Departing QPR manager Mark Warburton has refused to comment on his links to the Birmingham City job whilst Lee Bowyer is still in charge, after reports linked him with the job yesterday.

Warburton, 59, is set to leave QPR this summer. Bowyer looks set to leave Birmingham City too, and with Tony Mowbray having left Blackburn Rovers, the Championship managerial merry-go-round is starting to whirl.

Reports yesterday morning revealed that Birmingham City were discussing Warburton as a potential replacement for Bowyer, who endured a tough 2021/22 season in charge of Blues.

Now, Warburton has broke his silence on the rumours, telling Sky Sports News (via BirminghamLive):

“It’s nice to be linked with jobs, but the fact is there are people in situ. I would never ever talk about that, far from it, it is paper speculation.

“All you can do is wait and see what happens in the coming weeks. I am very keen.”

Honest Warbs…

If Warburton is one thing, it’s honest, and direct. Last season when his QPR side were performing well, reports in national press claimed he was leaving the club to take on a role within the FA.

The following morning, Warburton and QPR released a statement, brutally shutting down the rumours.

Warburton then isn’t a manager who messes around. He’s clearly not ruling out a potential move to Birmingham City here and why would he?

It’s a sleeping giant of a club, with a rich history and loyal set of fans, with a potential takeover in the offing. Warburton would be a good fit to steady the ship at St Andrew’s but right now, Bowyer is the man in charge.

For Blues fans, everything going on right now seems to be a waiting game, with the takeover at the centre of it all – once that is finalised, then we might see some movement in the dugout.