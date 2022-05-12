Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said defender Hayden Muller is likely to head out on loan again next season to continue his development away from The Den.

Millwall youngster Muller spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone.

The 20-year-old initially signed on a season-long deal but he made an early return to The Den after playing just eight times. After returning, he was an unused substitute in five Championship games but found his game time back in the Lions’ academy.

Now, with the transfer window approaching, Millwall boss Rowett has revealed the likely outcome of Muller’s summer.

As quoted by News at Den, the 49-year-old said the young defender will likely head out on loan again for next season. He stressed the need for Muller to pick up more senior experience as he continues his development. Here’s what he had to say:

“Hayden went away on loan to St Johnstone and it didn’t quite go how he’d planned.

“Sometimes perhaps that’s because the player is not performing to the level they need to.

“He’s a young player and any young player needs to play games. He’s at a point now where a loan for him next season [is most likely] – unless he comes back fantastic in pre-season, which is obviously something he needs to do.

“He’s a good player, a very talented player.

“Ideally, we’ll look for a loan for him next season to see if that’s a good opportunity for him to develop.”

Millwall’s centre-back options…

There will be a vacancy in Rowett’s centre-back ranks with Dan Ballard returning to parent club Arsenal.

However, Millwall have a solid number of options at the heart of defence.

Jake Cooper, Shaun Hutchinson and Murray Wallace are the main three, while Ryan Leonard and George Evans can operate there too. Even if Alex Pearce departs when his contract expires this summer, there are still a solid amount of central defenders ahead of Muller in the pecking order.

It will be hoped his next loan move can bear more fruit than his time in Scotland with St. Johnstone.