West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said highly-rated defender Caleb Taylor could be loaned out this summer, with League One and League Two clubs showing interest.

West Brom’s 19-year-old centre-back Taylor has been in and around the senior side this season.

A shortage of options at the heart of defence saw him earn a spot on the bench in 10 Championship games, making his league debut off the bench against Barnsley on the final day.

Now, Baggies boss Bruce has issued an update on his situation heading into the summer.

As quoted by the Express and Star, who state League One and League Two clubs are monitoring the centre-back’s progress, Bruce has said West Brom have had “quite a few calls” regarding a potential loan move for Taylor. Here’s what he had to say: