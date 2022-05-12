West Brom’s Caleb Taylor attracting League One, League Two interest as Steve Bruce flirts with summer exit
West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said highly-rated defender Caleb Taylor could be loaned out this summer, with League One and League Two clubs showing interest.
West Brom’s 19-year-old centre-back Taylor has been in and around the senior side this season.
A shortage of options at the heart of defence saw him earn a spot on the bench in 10 Championship games, making his league debut off the bench against Barnsley on the final day.
Now, Baggies boss Bruce has issued an update on his situation heading into the summer.
As quoted by the Express and Star, who state League One and League Two clubs are monitoring the centre-back’s progress, Bruce has said West Brom have had “quite a few calls” regarding a potential loan move for Taylor. Here’s what he had to say:
“He has done fantastically well, I am delighted with him.
“The problem he’s had is we have six centre-backs.
“But he has always been in my thoughts and we’ll have another look at him in pre-season. It might be that we loan him out. We’ve had quite a few calls already.”
A decision to make
Bruce is clearly a fan of Taylor’s, but if there won’t be space for him in the senior side next season, it could be best for his development to head out on loan to another Football League club.
He already has an extensive amount of experience at U18 and U23 level and his performances for the young Baggies have indicated he is ready to make the step up.
A loan exit could give him the perfect chance to do just that if he isn’t in Bruce’s first-team plans just yet.
However, with the West Brom boss set to take another look at Taylor in pre-season it remains to be seen what decision the Championship club come to.