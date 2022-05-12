Sheffield Wednesday are still in talks with sought-after academy striker Bailey Cadamarteri, Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson has said.

Sheffield Wednesday have produced a host of promising young talents from their youth academy in years gone by, and young striker Cadamarteri looks like one of the latest who could go on to big things.

The Wednesday starlet, who is the son of former Everton and Bradford City striker Danny Cadamarteri, has impressed in the youth ranks but it remains to be seen if he has a long-term future at Hillsborough.

Now, Yorkshire Live reporter Howson has been quizzed on the state of play regarding the talented attacker’s future.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Howson confirmed that discussions are still ongoing between Sheffield Wednesday and Cadamarteri over a new deal.

It is said that the striker remains happy at Hillsborough and the League One club see him as a big part of their future, so it is hoped an agreement over a professional contract can be reached.

Other interested parties…

Now that Cadamarteri is 17, Sheffield Wednesday can offer him a professional contract.

However, the Owls starlet has already attracted interest from elsewhere.

West Ham and Brentford were both linked with a move for Cadamarteri in January, while Manchester City were said to have joined the list of admirers in February. Clubs have continued to monitor his situation and it would seem that he has plenty of options available to him.