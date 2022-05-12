QPR, Portsmouth and MK Dons are all said to be in the race for St Mirren’s highly-rated midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

QPR, Portsmouth and MK Dons’ seasons are all done and dusted now, with the latter losing out in the League One play-off semi-finals to Wycombe Wanderers.

The full focus can now switch to putting summer recruitment plans into place, with targets likely to be identified ahead of the upcoming transfer window. And now, as per Football Insider, all of QPR, Portsmouth and MK Dons are said to be eyeing a similar target.

21-year-old St Mirren midfielder Erhahon is attracting interest ahead of the summer, and Rangers, Pompey and the Dons are all keen.

The report states that Portsmouth have held a long-term interest in the youngster, while QPR and MK Dons were in attendance of St Mirren’s 2-0 win over Dundee last week to watch Erhahon.

One to watch…

At 21, Erhahon has made his way into St Mirren’s senior side after impressing in the academy and he already has 94 senior appearances to his name.

Although his primary position is in the middle of the park as a central midfielder, he can operate slightly deeper as a defensive midfielder too. Not only that, but he can operate on the left-hand side as a left-midfielder or left-back too, boasting versatility as one of his key traits.

Erhahon has represented Scotland at U21 level twice since making his debut in June 2021.

Contract situation

As it stands, the promising midfielder sees his contract expire at the end of next season.

He penned an extension back in November 2020 but as he enters his final year on his current deal, St Mirren may have to cash in this summer or during the 2022/23 campaign to avoid losing him for nothing this time next year.