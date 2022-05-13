After another disappointing season for Birmingham City fans were left furious with the team’s performances and the ownership of the club.

The Blues again failed to improve on their previous five seasons, failing to finish above mid-table. Hopes were high at the start of the season after a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United and marquee signing Tahith Chong shining, but this all changed very fast.

With the uncertainty that manger Lee Bowyer will still be in charge next season, and also possible changes with the ownership of the club, players may need to be sold to bring in the higher quality players to try and compete with the rest of the Championship.

Here we look at three players who Blues should consider selling this summer…

Ryan Woods

What looked a good summer signing for Bowyer’s side, Ryan Woods performances at Birmingham this season rapidly declined, with fans on social media and inside the ground letting him know this.

The 28-year-old midfield was brought in on a free in the summer and since his home debut against his former side Stoke City, he hasn’t shown any quality or fight for the badge. With 30 league appearances this season, Woods has zero goals and only managed two assists from the centre-midfield position.

January signing Juninho Bacuna has completely outclassed Woods, showing the quality Birmingham need in the rest of their midfield to compete higher up in the Championship.

Connal Trueman

Sadly for the Birmingham academy graduate Connal Trueman, since signing a professional deal in 2014, he has only played 14 times for the Blues and he hasn’t showed the quality needed to be first-choice goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old will face a tough path if he does stay at Birmingham this summer, as first-choice Neil Etheridge has shown why he should remain as Blues’ number one. Birmingham have also interest in re-signing Wolves goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who was on loan at Birmingham until January after dislocating his shoulder.

Sarkic did show real quality at Birmingham City, managing to win Supporters’ Player of the Season award, and fans would sure love to see him at the club next season. Blues also have U23 goalkeeper Zach Jeacock who showed glimpses of what he can do in a 4-2 loss vs Coventry and a 6-1 loss vs Blackpool.

Ivan Sunjic

It was another disappointing season for 25-year-old Ivan Sunjic. Since arriving at Birmingham for around £7million, Sunjic hasn’t showed why Blues brought him in the summer of the 2019/20 season.



This season Sunjic has 41 league appearances scoring three goals and getting two assists. Bowyer definitely needs to improve his midfield choices going into next season, and cashing in on Sunjic might be a good option – he has shown his qualities at times, but too often he’s put in below-par performances in the Championship.