Doncaster Rovers have moved to the front of the queue as they look to land ex-Fleetwood Town man Harrison Biggins, according to Alan Nixon.

Doncaster Rovers will be looking to rebuild over the summer after a sorry season last time out. This saw them suffer relegation into League Two.

Gary McSheffrey will have his eye on some fresh additions and now, The Sun reporter Nixon says that one potential target is 26-year-old Biggins.

Biggins at Fleetwood Town

Biggins started off his journey in football at Stocksbridge Park Steels, moving to Fleetwood Town in July 2017.

However, his time with the Cod Army has come to an end, with Fleetwood Town releasing him as per their official retained list.

Last season, he made 32 appearances for Fleetwood Town, scoring five goals and adding two assists. It was by far his most productive season for the club. Over his time with them, he made 101 appearances where he scored six goals and added two assists.

Can Biggins fit the Rovers bill?

Doncaster Rovers definitely need something to propel them back into League One at the first opportunity. The South Yorkshire side scored just 37 goals last season so they need a spark to fire them up.

Biggins would be coming off of a productive season in that he scored five goals. He would not be starting cold, as such.

He has experience of playing in League Two whilst on loan at Barrow for the 2020/21 campaign.

However, his League One experience would stand him in better stead to drop down a division should he make a fresh start with Doncaster Rovers.