As reported in an exclusive from BristolLive, Bristol City may swoop in for former midfielder Marlon Pack after being released from Cardiff City.

Bristol City are in for another season in the Championship after a not so convincing 17th place finish last time out.

They’ve shown glimpses of good performances this season, but they were never really expected to be up there and fighting with the better teams in the division. Their safety was the main goal, but next season they may target more success.

If they are to challenge, a big summer will be needed in order to take them to the next level, and keeping hold of their star players and signing some useful outputs will be key.

As a result, according to BristolLive, the Robins are considering a move for former midfielder Pack, who has recently been confirmed to leave Cardiff City upon the expiry of his contract.

Worth it?

Although it’s low risk due to it being a free transfer, it may not be a good move for all parties, with Pack nowhere near as good as his old self in recent seasons.

The midfielder has made 24 appearances this season and has been very much out of favour since the arrival of Sean Morison.

Pack was a fan favourite for some time in his prolonged spell at Bristol City, making 283 appearances and being apart of the team that got them back to the Championship from League One.

Nothing seems to be advanced just yet, but the Robins could may well make a move for their former man.