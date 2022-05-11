Rotherham United’s on-loan Huddersfield Town defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green has expressed his appreciation for the club in a twitter post, saying that it was ‘an honour’ to play for the ‘great club’.

Rotherham United are a Championship team again, with them securing a 2nd place spot in League One on the final game of the season to put them on 90 points.

Paul Warne has done an incredible job, getting his third promotion from the division in as many times of attempting.

Loan players and cheap signings have worked an absolute treat for the Yorkshire side this season, and there’s no doubt they will in the Championship also.

Edmonds-Green is a man who falls into that category, having signed from Huddersfield Town on loan at the start of the season. The centre-back featured in 28 games for the Millers, with his games being limited due to injury.

When on the pitch though, the 23-year-old was a star output, scoring three goals and assisting three from the back.

The club would no doubt like him back, but he has now returned to the Terriers, and as a result has sent a message to the club and the fans on twitter:

I'd like to say a massive thank you to everyone at @OfficialRUFC , the manager, coaching staff, all my team mates and especially the fans. never did I think I would enjoy my football so much and achieve what we have this season.

Was an honour to represent such a great club. pic.twitter.com/igVGUppJc7 — Rarmani Edmonds-Green (@redmondsgreen_) May 10, 2022

Is there a chance to bring him back?

If Huddersfield Town are promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs, Rotherham United could may well have a chance of re-signing their loan ace. However, if they are to remain, expect Carlos Corberan to give him a chance in the first-team.

Edmonds-Green no doubt deserves to play in the second tier, and his future is yet to be decided.