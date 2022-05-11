Hartlepool United are in a period of uncertainty after they dismissed Graeme Lee this month, with the search for a new manager still ongoing.

Hartlepool United finished the 2021/22 campaign in 17th place in League Two, and although they remained in the division in their first season back, those at the club were left wanting more after a dismal final few months of the season.

In the wake of Lee’s dismissal, departing Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has been a name mentioned in the running. However, amid speculation over taking up a role with Hartlepool United back in his native North East, he told Lancs Live that he is looking for a club that has ambitions of reaching the Premier League, also ruling out a move back to Scotland and seemingly dismissing the chances of drop down to League Two.

Elsewhere, Hartlepool United fear that star man Luke Molyneux might leave The Suit Direct Stadium after The Northern Echo revealed that the tricky winger is continuing to attract interest from elsewhere as his contract winds down. Molyneux is yet to commit his future to the Pools, with several clubs reportedly looking to gain the winger’s services.

He won both the Players’ and Fans’ Player of the Year award for this season after scoring 12 times and providing three assists in 55 appearances in all competitions.

Amid the uncertainty over the manager’s position and with Molyneux’s future still unresolved, Hartlepool United fans will be eagerly awaiting updates on both fronts as the summer transfer window comes closer.