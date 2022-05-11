Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up as we approach the summer transfer window.

John Marquis and Kion Etete are two players who have had their names floating around in the transfer headlines recently, as well as new interest in MK Dons boss Liam Manning.

As per a tweet from journalist Pete Burns, Charlton Athletic are set to wrap up the signing of departing Lincoln City striker Marquis:

It’s my understanding that Charlton are set to complete the signing of former #Pompey and #Millwall striker John Marquis on a free transfer after he completed a medical at their training ground this morning. #cafc #imps — Pete Burns (@PeteBurnsJourno) May 9, 2022

Marquis is a natural at League One level, scoring 76 goals in 233 appearances. This season, the 29-year-old has netted nine goals for the two clubs he’s featured for, and he sees his Lincoln City deal come to an end in the summer, and it looks as though Charlton Athletic have got their talisman.

Portsmouth, alongside Millwall, are reportedly showing interest in Tottenham Hotspur striker Etete, who has spent the second half of this season on loan at Cheltenham Town. In 13 League One appearances, the youngster netted three goals and set-up three, and is said to be a bright talent for the future. A full season in the third tier could work the treat for Etete, who is a tall striker who can certainly find the net when provided the chance.

Lastly, MK Dons are ‘braced’ for an approach for boss Manning this summer, with QPR keen on the young manager. The 36-year-old led the Dons to a 3rd place finish in League One this season, but unfortunately fell short in the play-offs with a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Wycombe Wanderers. His style of play is admired by many, and it would come as no surprise if more clubs are to chase Manning.