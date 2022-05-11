QPR have identified Liam Manning as a contender to replace Mark Warburton and League One club MK Dons are said to be ‘braced’ for an approach.

QPR are on the lookout for a new manager after confirming last month that Warburton would be parting ways with the club upon the climax of his contract at the end of the season.

MK Dons boss Manning was mentioned as a contender earlier this month and now, the Evening Standard has provided a fresh insight.

It is claimed that the Norwich-born boss has emerged as a strong contender to take up the vacant post in West London. Not only that, but MK Dons are now “braced” for an approach from QPR as they step up their search for a Warburton replacement.

Catching the eye…

In his first season of senior management in England, it’s safe to say that Manning has impressed with MK Dons.

After taking charge of the Buckinghamshire outfit following a successful spell in Belgium with Lommel SK, Manning guided the Dons to a 3rd place finish in League One. They fell short in the play-offs at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers, but there’s no doubt that the 36-year-old’s debut campaign with MK Dons can be considered a rousing success.

He has successfully implemented a possession-based style of play and has recruited smartly, helping develop the likes of Scott Twine and Harry Darling into standout League One players.

It remains to be seen if QPR’s interest develops into something further, but with MK Dons braced for an approach, fans will be keeping a keen eye on the saga as they hunt for a new boss.