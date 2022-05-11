Goalkeeper Matt Ingram has extended his emergency loan deal at Luton Town, and he has labelled the chance to stay with the Hatters in the play-offs “too good to turn down”.

Ingram was brought in by manager Nathan Jones at the start of the month following a serious knee injury to James Shea. He has been in between the sticks for the Hatters in the two games since, making his debut in the defeat to Fulham on Bank Holiday Monday.

Now, Luton Town are gearing up for the first leg of their play-off semi-final against Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

Ahead of the game and upon confirming the extension of his stay at Kenilworth Road, Ingram said the chance to extend his loan deal at the Kenilworth Road was an opportunity not to be missed.

“To play in the Championship play-offs, some players never play in them in their whole career, so to get that opportunity was far too good to turn down,” he said to the club’s official website.

A whirlwind season for Ingram

The 28-year-old spent much of this season as Hull City’s number one, but he now finds himself engaged in a fight for promotion.

Once the Tigers’ Championship status for another season was confirmed, Nathan Baxter was put in the first team to get some game time under his belt, seeing Ingram drop out of the season.

Ingram has admitted that he was looking forward to his summer break but could not turn down the offer to join Jones’ side in the promotion fight.

“As the gaffer said in the press on Saturday, I had a honeymoon booked but that’s had to be cancelled now as I was meant to go away on the 15th, but it was an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down,” he went on to say.

“Hopefully we get all the way to the play-off final and then we’ll look to rebook after that, but my focus is very much on Friday, very much on the game, very much on football. The honeymoon has taken a back seat and that will get sorted out when it gets sorted out.”

Ingram made some fine saves on the final day of the regular season as he kept a clean sheet against Reading as Luton Town secured 6th place and a play-off spot.

He has kept ten clean sheets in the Championship this campaign but has already been on the end of two defeats to Huddersfield Town, but he will be hoping that trend doesn’t continue in the play-offs.

The shot-stopper will be looking to be on the winning side in the play-offs as Luton hope to return to the top flight for the first time since the 1991/92 season.