Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we have seen the end of the 2021/22 season.

Keane Lewis-Potter, Jak Alnwick, Kion Etete and Lewis O’Brien are the names that have bee floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

As reported by 90min, Brentford are working tirelessly to wrap up a deal for Hull City ace Lewis-Potter, and are ‘confident’ of doing so ahead of the summer window. The news comes despite the winger being one of West Ham United’s top targets, according to ExWHUemployee. The 21-year-old has netted twelve goals and set-up four this season, whilst playing every single league game of the 2021/22 campaign.

Cardiff City are set to sign St Mirren goalkeeper Alnwick, as per a tweet from Darren Witcoop (see below):

First bit of business at Cardiff this summer appears done. Keeper Jak Alnwick incoming – St Mirren signing Trevor Carson as his replacement #cardiffcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 11, 2022

The former Blackpool 28-year-old has spent the last two seasons in Scotland, making 82 appearances and impressing massively, warranting interest from Cardiff City. The Bluebirds look to have their man, who will replace the departing Alex Smithies between the sticks.

Millwall, alongside League One side Portsmouth, are chasing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Etete in the summer. The towering striker spent the second half of the season on loan at Cheltenham Town, scoring and assisting thrice in 13 games. Millwall will need a big summer to improve on the 2021/22 season, which saw them fall just short of the Championship play-offs.

Lastly, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Brighton and Southampton are all interested in a deal for Huddersfield Town’s O’Brien, as the Terriers brace themselves for another summer where their star man is a well-wanted player in the market.