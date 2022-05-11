Portsmouth will be in the market for a new striker this summer, and they could do far worse than looking at Charlton Athletic’s departing striker Conor Washington as a potential target.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley will be in need of new strikers in the summer transfer window.

Tyler Walker and George Hirst are only in on loan, although Pompey would like the latter back, and with the pair returning to their parent clubs, there will be no senior strikers on the books at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth will have to be shrewd in the transfer market once again, and with that in mind, they could do worse than looking at departing Charlton Athletic striker Washington as an attacking addition.

Washington’s pedigree

The Addicks confirmed this week that they wouldn’t be offering the Northern Irish striker a new deal, perhaps a bit surprising given that he was their second-top scorer this season with 11 goals.

Washington, 29, has bags of experience at League One level and has played Championship football before too. The ex-QPR and Sheffield United man starred in the third-tier with Peterborough United previously and has shown he is still a threat during his time with Charlton Athletic too.

Coming back to bite a rival…

What would surely make a deal even sweeter for both Washington and Portsmouth would be the prospect of Charlton Athletic’s decision to let him go coming back to bite them almost immediately.

Portsmouth will have their eyes on fighting for promotion next season after earning a top-half finish this time around. Washington could certainly score the goals to help push Pompey further up the table and into the play-off fight.

Washington is still a dangerous striker in League One, and now that he’s available on a free transfer, he could be the perfect signing for Portsmouth.