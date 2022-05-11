Cardiff City’s first summer signing looks set to be St Mirren ‘keeper Jak Alnwick, with Darren Witcoop stating a deal “appears done”.

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison is looking to freshen up his ranks this summer and he has already said that some new signings are already in place ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Now, as per reporter Witcoop, one player who is poised to arrive is St Mirren ‘keeper Alnwick.

It is said that the 28-year-old’s move to Cardiff City “appears done”, with the Scottish side already recruited Trevor Carson as a replacement.

First bit of business at Cardiff this summer appears done. Keeper Jak Alnwick incoming – St Mirren signing Trevor Carson as his replacement #cardiffcity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 11, 2022

Alnwick has been heavily linked with a move to the Bluebirds ahead of the summer transfer window, with reports stating in April that the Championship side were confident of striking a deal for the shot-stopper. His contract with St Mirren expires this summer, so Cardiff City won’t have to conjure up a transfer fee to secure his services in a shrewd deal.

A new-look goalkeeping department…

Alex Smithies will be leaving Cardiff City when his contract comes to an end this summer, so that frees one spot for a new ‘keeper to come in.

Dillon Phillips is the only other senior goalkeeper currently on the books in Morison’s squad too, with Rohan Luthra emerging in the first-team towards the end of the season. The signing of Alnwick will add further cover and competition to the Bluebirds’ goalkeeping department, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if another shot-stopper makes his way to the Cardiff City this summer.