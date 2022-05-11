Coventry City released their retained list this morning, ahead of what looks set to be another busy summer for the Sky Blues.

Mark Robins’ Coventry City side finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 12th place. It was an impressive showing from the Sky Blues who looked like dark horses for a top-six spot in the early stages, though they eventually dropped down into the mid-table places.

With the Midlands club making steady progress in the Championship, they’ve now announced their retained list with several players leaving to make space for some new blood.

Among the names leaving are Jodi Jones and Josh Pask, with the club also announcing this morning that Jordan Shipley is joining Shrewsbury Town for an undisclosed fee.

Loan pair Ian Maatsen and Jake Clarke-Salter have returned to their respective parent clubs, but both have recently been linked with summer moves – Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen on Maatsen whilst the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United are both keen on Clarke-Salter.

Meanwhile, Coventry City have welcomed former Fulham youngster Lesley Duru in on trial, with the left-back having recently featured for the Sky Blues’ U23 side.

And lastly, Robins is expecting star striker Viktor Gyokeres to attract Premier League interest this summer, after reports linked the Swede with a summer move to Championship title-winners Fulham.

Robins told CoventryLive:

“I think he has all the physical attributes for that and he’s scored 18 goals in his first full season in the Championship so there will definitely be people looking at him from the Premier League, one hundred percent.”

The Sky Blues can take a lot of positives from the 2021/22 season into this summer. Robins’ task now is to ensure Coventry City can keep on progressing in the second tier, and he’ll need some keen additions this summer to make that happen.