Portsmouth defensive target Toby Mullarkey has signed a new deal with Altrincham, The News reports.

Portsmouth are in for another season in League One following their disappointing 10th place finish.

Many would’ve thought that the south coast club would have a much better season this time round after some underwhelming campaigns in recent years.

Fans will feel that it is about time they return to the Championship, but to do so, a big summer will be needed in order to take them to the next level.

And Pompey identified an early transfer target this week in Mullarkey from non-league side Altrincham. But, in light of recent interest, the club acted quickly to tie the defender down to a new deal at the club.

It now looks increasingly difficult for Portsmouth to wrap up a deal for the 26-year-old, with his value surely going up after increasing the length of his deal.

Defensive situation

Portsmouth have a few defenders in the club, but they could benefit with one more to provide cover for the likes of Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson next season.

But, the club are yet to agree a deal with star man Raggett. Danny Cowley has said that he ‘would love’ for the 29-year-old to sign on, but the defender himself said that he wasn’t giving it too much thought, and said that ‘we’ll see’ where it goes.

It’s definitely not a convincing situation, but if the defender is to leave, Portsmouth would have to look elsewhere for a replacement with the Mullarkey deal in jeopardy.