Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has said to The Star that Morgan Gibbs-White and Iliman Ndiaye’s “biggest attribute” is their willingness to work hard for the team.

Both Gibbs-White and Ndiaye both got a goal and an assist in United’s emphatic 4-0 victory of Champions Fulham on Saturday, which helped the Blades secure a play-off spot.

And now, speaking ahead of the first leg semi-final tie against Nottingham Forest this Saturday at Bramall Lane, Heckingbottom was full of praise for the young duo.

“Morgan’s shown in particular this season he wants to be playing in the big games,” the Sheffield United boss said.

“Iliman, I’m delighted everyone’s talking about him now and seeing what he can do.

“I enjoy watching them play,

“The biggest attribute is not what people think about or write about. It’s their work rate, their organisation, discipline without the ball, the willingness to do the role for the team.

“We know they are good players, so we just try and emphasise all the time the better job they do without the ball, the quicker we can get it to them.”

Gibbs-White and Ndiaye’s contributions

At the Sheffield United awards night, Gibbs-White scooped up both the Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards, highlighting just how good he has been since arriving on loan from Wolves. The 22-year-old has scored 11 times for the Blades and got nine assists in 35 games, bringing bags of flair and creativity to the side.

As for Ndiaye, he has scored four in the last five games for Sheffield United, including the winner against Cardiff City. Over the course of his breakthrough season, he has featured 30 times and has got seven goals and two assists, becoming a popular figure among fans in the process.

Heckingbottom’s side have been plagued by injuries this season, particularly in forward areas. Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie and David McGoldrick have all been ruled for the previous few weeks and months.

With question marks about captain Billy Sharp’s fitness going into the play-offs, Gibbs-White and Ndiaye may have to lead the line in the bid for promotion. The only other options are teenagers Daniel Jebbison and William Osula.

It is going to be a difficult tie against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side but Gibbs-White already has a goal and an assist against them this season, so the Blades will be hoping he can contribute once again.