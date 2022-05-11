Millwall boss Gary Rowett was reportedly considered for the soon-to-be-vacant managerial post at Watford before the club opted to head in another direction.

Watford are on the lookout for a new manager after Roy Hodgson confirmed he would be leaving the club at the end of the season upon their relegation back down to the Championship.

A host of names EFL fans will be familiar with have been mentioned as candidates for the role. QPR no.2 John Eustace, Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson, MK Dons’ Liam Manning and Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town were all mentioned in the Evening Standard earlier this month.

Now, as per Football Insider, one surprise name also considered was Millwall boss Rowett.

Watford looked at the 48-year-old as a well-proven Championship specialist, but instead look to have gone in another direction, with the report stating Forest Green Rovers’ Rob Edwards has agreed a deal to take charge.

An intriguing option…

When looking at managers gone by at Watford, it’s safe to say Rowett would have been a change in direction.

The Hornets often look abroad when appointing a new boss. In fact, current boss Hodgson and Nigel Pearson are the only English managers the club have appointed permanently since 2012, so moving in for Rowett certainly would have been a different approach.

Rowett has shown he can work well under a budget and with the exception of his time at Stoke City, he has proven to be a success at Championship level. This season, he helped keep Millwall’s play-off hopes alive until the final day, so The Den faithful will be glad to see Watford decided against a move for Rowett given the success he has enjoyed in South London.

It will be hoped he can continue to take the Lions forward in the years to come too.