Watford have agreed a deal that will see Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards become their new manager with Roy Hodgson set to leave.

Watford are on the hunt for a new boss as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

A whole host of names have been mentioned as candidates for the vacant post at Vicarage Road, with Forest Green Rovers boss Edwards among those touted for the job. And now, according to a report from Football Insider, a significant breakthrough has been made.

Football Insider claims an agreement has been reached for Watford to appoint Edwards after his success at The New Lawn.

Hodgson will be leaving the Hornets at the end of the season, so if a deal is indeed in place for the Forest Green Rovers boss to take over, you’d assume it would come upon the climax of the Premier League campaign later this month.

A huge jump up…

There’s no doubt that Edwards’ achievements with Forest Green Rovers deserve admiration, but to go from League Two title winners to a side dropping out of the Premier League is a big step up in competition.

Watford may well be in need of a rebuild and it’s safe to say that fans will be hoping to see better football next season. However, expectations will surely be high, and the Hornets have shown no fear to part ways with managers quickly if they aren’t reaching standards early on.

The Forest Green Rovers job is only Edwards’ second in senior management after working as Telford United boss across 2017/18. He made his name as a coach in the England and Wolves youth set-ups though, so there’s no doubt that he is used to developing young players, which could be of great use for Watford moving forward.