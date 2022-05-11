As per a report from Scottish Daily Mail (via The Scotsman), Scott Brown is said to have won the race to become the next Fleetwood Town manager.

Fleetwood Town narrowly survived in League One on the final day of the season, with results going their way despite defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

The Cod Army appointed Stephen Crainey as caretaker boss until the end of the season, and has since returned to his under 23 role at the club, meaning there’s a vacant manager role available.

And it looks like they have got their boss, with Scottish Daily Mail (via The Scotsman) reporting that former Celtic captain Brown has taken up his first managerial role at the League One club.

What can we expect?

It may be a massive risk to appoint Brown considering he hasn’t had a managerial job as of yet, but everyone starts somewhere.

The 36-year-old took up a player coach role at Aberdeen before retiring at the end of this season, so there’s no doubt he has done his coaching badges.

As a player, Brown was known for his passion for the game, whilst being a great leader and aggressive in the middle of the park.

So, we could expect a high-intensity approach from Fleetwood Town next season, especially out of possession, if the deal ends up going through.

The Cod Army will be eyeing a much better campaign next time round, and it looks as though they believe the appointment of Brown will help them do just that.