Huddersfield Town are not pursuing a deal for Rangers’ soon-to-be-available centre-back Kyle McClelland, it has been reported.

Huddersfield Town were alongside Sheffield United and Cardiff City in being linked with 20-year-old defender McClelland on Wednesday morning, with Football Scotland stating the Championship trio had all been alerted to his potential availability.

However, shortly after the Terriers were first linked, it has now been claimed by Yorkshire Live that they are not interested in McClelland.

The news that the Northern Irishman is not on Huddersfield Town’s radar could come as a boost to Sheffield United and Cardiff City though. With one rumoured contender not in the chase at all, it opens the door for one of the Blades or the Bluebirds to swoop in for a deal if they are indeed interested.

That time of the year…

With the regular Championship season now done and dusted and the summer transfer window closing in, transfer speculation is starting to ramp up again, so expect a whole host of players to be linked with the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan doesn’t know which division his side will be playing in next season, and you’d think their plans for summer recruitment will be different depending on whether they can complete an unlikely return to the Premier League or if they remain in the Championship.

However, it seems one player who won’t be on Corberan’s shopping list is McClelland, who is poised for pastures new this summer.