Brentford are ‘working hard’ to sign Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter, and the Bees are ‘confident’ of securing his services this summer, reports 90min.

Lewis-Potter, 21, is one of the most in-demands youngsters in the English Football League. He’s been likned with a number of Premier League clubs throughout what was another impressive season in a Hull City shirt, though it’s Brentford and West Ham who seem the most keen.

The two clubs have been linekd alongside Lewis-Potter throughout. Earlier this week, ExWHUemployee said that Lewis-Potter is one of the Hammers’ main targets going into this summer transfer window, saying:

“The main winger that I believe we’re after is Keane Lewis-Potter of Hull.

“He scored a good goal at the weekend and the manager is very keen on signing him I’ve heard. He also likes Johnson at Forest, but his price tag is likely to be a lot higher.”

But 90min have now revealed that Brentford are working hard on the deal, and that they’re confident of signing him.

Brentford or West Ham for Lewis-Potter?

With Hull City not looking likely to break out of the Championship anytime soon, Lewis-Potter may definitely be considering his future, especially with just a year left on his current Hull City contract.

Both West Ham or Brentford are exciting opportunities – the Hammers obviously have the lure of potential European football, a huge stadium and perhaps more money to offer the player, but Brentford could well be the better option for his development.

Thomas Frank’s side have a good reputation for developing younger players and moulding them into a modern way of playing.

And the Bees are proving to be a competent Premier League side too, so Lewis-Potter certainly has some attractive options in front of him this summer.

With Brentford reportedly confident of the signing though, and working hard on bring the England U21 man to the club, it could suggest that a deal there is well in the making.