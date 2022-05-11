Wycombe Wanderers chairman Rob Couhig is expecting his side to be underdogs when they face Sunderland in the League One play-off final this week, aiming digs at the Black Cats over their previous Netflix show.

The Chairboys edged MK Dons 2-1 over the course of a two-legged semi-final, as did Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday.

This sets up a huge final set to take place at Wembley on May 21st, which will see the winner return to the Championship in the hopes of becoming an established side.

Speaking to the club’s website, Couhig claimed:

“We know that the last step in this journey will not be easy. We will again be the underdogs to those who ‘know football’. The supporters of the team that has a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.

“But they do not know Wycombe. If they did, they would know that at Sunday’s match – despite the limitations placed on our fans’ attendance – the Wanderers still dominated the stands.”

There is no argument, despite Gareth Ainsworth’s side playing an unpopular brand of football, they are incredibly effective at pulling it off and this has seen them have a stint in the Championship already.

Their game-plan against MK Dons saw them soak a lot of the pressure and withstand it superbly, and they can certainly give Sunderland a tough game.

But, remarks about Netflix may be seen as petty by some. In many ways Couhig has already done Alex Neil’s team talk for him and this is all the motivation Sunderland need to really take it to them.

How this one will go?

The Black Cats have been allocated more tickets than the Chairboys to begin with and this is understandable. The atmosphere brought by both teams will be immense, but expect the Wearsiders to have a bit more in that department.

Sunderland’s squad are used to the big stage now; this is their third Wembley trip in three year and maybe this will psychologically prepare them better than Ainsworth’s side.

The Black Cats have only lost once under Neil and are currently 15 games unbeaten. The two meetings earlier this season ended 3-1 in favour of Sunderland and 3-3 more recently.

If Couhig gets his way however, this won’t matter one bit and he fully believes no amount of big club bias will negatively impact his club’s chances in this quest for promotion.