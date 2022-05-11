Fulham’s reported target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is not for sale this summer, Lazio president Claudio Lotto has insisted amid links with a move away.

Fulham have sealed their place back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title, and the Cottagers will be determined to cement their top-flight status after bouncing between the top two divisions in recent years.

However, regardless of promotion, it’s safe to say that claims of interest in Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic will have raised eyebrows among fans.

The Serbian midfielder has been one of Serie A’s standout stars for some time now and is one of Europe’s best central midfielders. Given his pedigree, clubs like Manchester United and PSG have been linked alongside Fulham.

Now though, Lazio president Lotto has issued a firm stance on the sought-after midfielder. Speaking with Goal, Lotto has insisted Milinkovic-Savic is not up for sale, highlighting that he has already rejected a €140m offer before. Here’s what he had to say:

“Milinkovic is not for sale, I respect him a lot.

“I respect Milinkovic very much, he can make a difference and I have a good relationship with him.

“If I were to be requested by a top team in the world, I would ask the player where he wants to play. In my club, there is first the human value and then the economic one. When I was made an indecent offer of €140 million, I decided not to sell him.”

Stance clear…

Lotto’s words make Lazio’s stance on Milinkovic-Savic’s future clear, seemingly bringing an end to any faint hopes Fulham fans may have had of completing a seriously surprising transfer.

Regardless of Fulham’s riches, links between them and the Lazio star seemed incredibly optimistic at least given the pedigree of the player himself. If he does end up making a move away from Lazio, you would assume Milinkovic-Savic will be heading to a club in an established position at the very top of the game and not to a newly-promoted Premier League team.