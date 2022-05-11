Middlesbrough finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 7th place of the table following a disappointing 4-1 defeat at Preston North End on the final day of the season.

Chris Wilder though has given Middlesbrough fans hope ahead of the next campaign. His side look as though they could be automatic promotion contenders with a few positive summer signings, as the club continues on its rebuild following Neil Warnock’s tenure.

And the club released their retained list earlier this week, with Sol Bamba, Lee Peltier and Neil Taylor all set to leave the club when their contracts expire next month.

Elsewhere, the club are willing to listen to offers for first-team goalkeepers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels, with Wilder looking set to bring in a new no.1 this summer.

And in another bit of squad news, the club have secured the future of promising youngster Joe Gibson, who’s signed a two-year deal with the club.

Ahead of what looks set to be a busy summer for Boro then, one player linked with a move to the Riverside was Hull City striker Mallik Wilks.

He netted 19 goals in the 2020/21 League One campaign to help the Tigers on their way to promotion, but barely featured in the Championship season just concluded.

Middlesbrough alongside the likes of Birmingham City have been linked, but Tigers boss Shota Arveladze now looks keen on keeping the striker at the club, saying:

“He [Wilks] has a contract. I already said to him and to the club that he is one of the guys we should get better and more from him. That’s the way I’m thinking [that he’ll stay] and I’m hoping he also commits himself to here but it’s about a two sided will.”

Lastly, Andraz Sporar has returned to parent club Sporting CP. He impressed on loan in the Championship for Boro and paid tribute to the fans with this classy message online (via GazetteLive):

“Season has now come to an end, and I’d like to thank everyone for making me so welcome.

“To come so close to the play-offs and to reach the FA Cup sixth round was fantastic, and I have so many memories of my year here.

“Most of all I’d like to thank you, the fans, for your amazing support. To have a chant like you made for me was something I will never forget, and I can’t thank you all enough. I’ll always follow the Boro.”