Blackpool secured safety in the Championship following a 16th placed finish, 23 points above the drop, despite losing 5-0 to relegated Peterborough United on the final day of the season.

Neil Critchley has taken a Blackpool side who finished 13th in League One to 16th in the Championship in just two seasons.

Going into this season, they were amongst the favourites to be relegated this season. This looked more likely when the Tangerines had only two points after five matches.

But Critchley has worked wonders with players like Gary Madine and Grant Ward who he inherited whilst adding talent on a budget with players like Marvin Ekpiteta and Josh Bowler.

With another busy summer ahead though, we look at three players that Critchley needs to offload…

Luke Garbutt

Journeyman Garbutt has never really looked at home in the Championship. The club signed him on a free in September and looked comfortable in the promotion campaign.

However, this season he has looked out of place. The 28-year-old is also injury prone and his potential departure could make way for new, younger blood.

Fans have highlighted left-back as the position that needs fixing the most and Garbutt needs to be moved on for this to happen. He also only has a year left on his contract so this is the last chance to cash in on him.

Reece James

In the same theme, James is another player that may need to move on. Again, he looks comfortable in League One but has struggled to make the step up in the Championship. This struggle has seen him make just 17 league appearances this season.

At 28 years old, he is supposedly in his prime but is yet to make an impact on the squad. He does offer depth in the midfield as well as in full-back, but he can definitely be upgraded.

Unfortunately for Blackpool and for James, it just hasn’t worked out.

Kevin Stewart

Another player that hasn’t worked out is Kevin Stewart. Stewart and Critchley previously worked together at Liverpool but this time around, it hasn’t gone to plan.

Like Garbutt, Stewart has struggled with injuries. When he has been on the pitch, he has been a good midfield option for the Seasiders. However, getting him on the pitch has been the issue. This season he has only made 12 league appearances.

He’s undoubtedly a good player, but he’s been plagued with injuries, and with a year left on the contract, now is the last chance to get any money for him.