As per a report from DorestLive, Bournemouth are believed to have decided against triggering the £1.5million buy clause in Leeds United’s Leif Davis’ loan deal.

Bournemouth are yet again a Premier League club for next season following their 2nd placed finish in the Championship.

Scott Parker has done an unbelievable job this season, making it two promotions from the second tier in as many attempts – the other being his play-off delight with Fulham in the 2019/20 season.

Now, the Cherries will surely be looking at their summer recruitment plans to prepare for a difficult Premier League season, in which they will be targeting survival.

And it looks as though they’ve already made a decision on that front, with DorestLive reporting that Bournemouth will not be exercising the £1.5million buy out clause that was included in Davis’ loan deal from Leeds United.

The 22-year-old defender made just 12 league appearances for the south coast club this season, and will return to his parent club in the summer.

Right decision?

Due to having limited game time, the Cherries may have made the right decision here. Featuring in only 12 games, it will be difficult to assess whether Davis will have the quality to play in the Premier League on a regular basis.

Leeds United may look to loan out the young starlet to the Championship for another season, or if they are relegated, he could may well be in around Jesse Marsch’s first-team next season.

The versatile man still has a lot to offer, and there’s no doubt he will be seeking regular football next campaign.