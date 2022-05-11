Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, reports TEAMtalk.

O’Brien, 23, has enjoyed another standout season in the Championship. He’s been a mainstay in the Terriers’ starting XI for the past few seasons now, featuring 43 times in the Championship season just concluded.

And his side are set to compete in the Championship play-offs with their first semi-final leg v Luton Town taking place at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.

Ahead of the game though, TEAMtalk have revealed that O’Brien has a number of Premier League admirers ahead of the summer, including Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Burnley, Brighton, Southampton and Wolves.

The same report also goes on to reveal that O’Brien has a £12million release clause, meaning that Huddersfield Town may need to secure promotion to stand a chance of keeping O’Brien beyond this summer – TEAMtalk say that his future could be decided as early as next week if Town crash out of the play-offs.

Premier League bound?

O’Brien has shown his Premier League qualities over the past three seasons with Huddersfield Town. He’s come close to securing a move away from the club previously, though he’s shown a lot of loyalty to remain with them this long.

Should the Terriers miss out on promotion though, it’s only fair that O’Brien gets his move, and a move to any of the linked clubs would be an exciting opportunity.

Leeds are long-term admirers of O’Brien’s and Palace have been mentioned in the past too, so expect them to be paying added attention to Huddersfield’s play-off bout v Luton Town.

With Leeds battling relegation from the Premier League though, it could hand the likes of Palace a timely boost in their pursuit of O’Brien.