Mark Warburton will look to bring Frank McParland with him to Birmingham City, reports TEAMtalk.

Reports have surfaced this morning suggesting that Birmingham City are weighing up the appointment of departing QPR manager Mark Warburton.

The 59-year-old spent three seasons with QPR but will leave this summer after a poor run of form in 2022.

But Warburton looks to be closing in on his next job already, and TEAMtalk say that the Englishman is set to take his ‘trusted aide’ McParland with him to St Andrew’s.

McParland was head of scouting at Rangers when Warburton was in charge of the Scottish club and sporting director at Nottingham Forest when Warburton was manager there.

Blues’ revolution…

Birmingham City have endured a torrid past few seasons in the Championship. They’ve barely escaped relegation for the past two campaigns but now, with news of a takeover coming through and now news of an experienced manager in Warburton heading to the club, things are looking up.

Warburton showed a lot of ability at QPR. He brought about some really talented youngsters and integrated them into a team that plays exciting football.

He’s an experienced head and looks to be a good fit for Birmingham City, and McParland is another experienced name – he’s spent time with some huge clubs in Rangers and Forest and is someone who Warburton knows well and can trust.

What McParland’s role at Birmingham City might be remains to be seen, though expect him to take on a similar role to what he did at Rangers and Forest.