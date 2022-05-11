Coventry City have moved to confirm their retained list upon the climax of their 2021/22 campaign.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins will be hoping this summer can see him strengthen his ranks, with the transfer window presenting the perfect chance to bring in some fresh faces while moving on some who are surplus to requirements.

Now, the Sky Blues’ retained list has been confirmed, and although the announcement may not include any shocks, there are a couple of decisions that could come back to haunt the club. Here, we look at two decisions that could come back to bite Coventry City…

Letting go of Jodi Jones

The 24-year-old winger’s injury record has prevented him from maximising his potential since joining the Sky Blues from Dagenham and Redbridge as a youngster back in 2016 and he will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

However, there is still plenty of time for the London-born ace to develop into the player he was touted to become as a youngster. If he can stay fit and get back on form, he could be a player Coventry City end up wishing they held onto for a little longer in the years to come.

Jordan Shipley bid accepted

Shipley is another player who has been in the books with Coventry City for some time now, making his way through the youth ranks before making his senior breakthrough. However, despite seeing an option taken up in his deal to extend his stay, a bid has been accepted from another club.

The popular midfielder has shown his quality at times this season and his willingness to fight for the badge has made him a worthy servant. He too could be a player the Sky Blues find themselves coming up against in the years to come given the room he has to develop, potentially coming back to bite his former club.