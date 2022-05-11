According to Pete Burns, Charlton Athletic are set to complete the signing of Lincoln City’s departing striker John Marquis on a free transfer.

Charlton Athletic rounded off their season with a 4-0 loss to Ipswich Town, confirming a 13th place finish in the League One table.

Fans of the Addicks will be content with the recently ended campaign after such a poor start under Nigel Adkins, but the appointment of Johnnie Jackson changed their season around massively.

Now though, Jackson has left his role at the club, and the London outfit are actively seeking a new boss to take over.

Once they have done so, they can start to look at potential recruitment ahead of the fresh season, and it looks as though they are just about doing that.

Journalist Burns has revealed in a tweet that Charlton Athletic are set to sign Marquis on a free transfer, who has had previous spells at Doncaster Rovers, Millwall and Portsmouth in recent years.

It’s my understanding that Charlton are set to complete the signing of former #Pompey and #Millwall striker John Marquis on a free transfer after he completed a medical at their training ground this morning. #cafc #imps — Pete Burns (@PeteBurnsJourno) May 9, 2022

A top signing

Marquis is accomplished at this level, scoring 76 goals in 233 League One outings throughout his career. This season, the 29-year-old netted a total of nine goals for Portsmouth and Lincoln City.

The striker is available on a free transfer in the summer with his short-term deal coming to a close. Charlton Athletic look to have a top player on their hands for such a cheap price.

Addicks fans will be anticipating a better campaign next time round, and there’s no doubt Marquis can help to do so if signed.