Bournemouth have made their intentions clear and slapped a big price tag on star striker Dominic Solanke, who is a Newcastle United summer target.

As per French news outlet Jeunes Footeux, Bournemouth are not willing to sell Solanke to Newcastle United for anything less than €45million (£38.4m).

Scott Parker’s side have just earned promotion back to the Premier League, finishing second in the Championship this campaign and 24-year-old forward Solanke played a huge role in that success. With 29 Championship goals and seven second-tier assists, Solanke has proved his worth at that level, and it seems former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe still sees something in the young English player.

Howe brought Solanke to Bournemouth back in 2019 from Liverpool and although he failed to make an impact in the top flight, it appears the former Chelsea youngster’s Championship form has caught Howe’s attention once again.

Hefty demands…

Whilst Newcastle United’s recent takeover means the Magpies will have plenty of money to spend, €45million may not be worthwhile for Howe’s side.

With the signing of Chris Wood not really paying off so far, they surely cannot afford to make the same mistake and by signing someone whose last Premier League stint ended with just three goals in 32 games.

As for Bournemouth, Solanke has been at the club a while now and he’ll know exactly how to operate under Parker’s watchful eye. This could stand him in good stead for next season as he attempts to right the wrongs of his previous time in the Premier League.

If Bournemouth are willing to sell the striker, which would be a real surprise, they’ll almost definitely have to reduce the asking price. However, you’d assume they will be determined to keep him on board at any cost given the vital role he has played in their promotion-winning campaign.