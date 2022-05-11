Birmingham City and Preston North End have joined Blackburn Rovers in the race to sign Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, The72 has been informed.

May, 28, has just concluded a sublime season with Cheltenham Town in League One.

He scored an impressive 23 goals in 46 League One appearances for the Robins, with The72 revealing earlier this month that Blackburn Rovers had been making checks on the Englishman.

Now though, we’ve been informed that Rovers’ Championship rivals Birmingham City and Preston North End have also looked at May in recent weeks ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Birmingham City are in the midst of a potential takeover right now, with the future of manager Lee Bowyer also uncertain.

But the club’s recruitment team have identified May as a potential summer recruit, with Preston also weighing up a move for the striker.

Blues finished the 2021/22 Championship season in a disappointing 20th place whilst Preston finished in 13th under Ryan Lowe, with their Lancashire neighbours Blackburn placing in 8th.