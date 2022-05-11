Millwall and Portsmouth have both identified Spurs’ young striker Kion Etete as a potential transfer target ahead of the summer window.

Millwall and Portsmouth will be playing Championship and League One football next season after both earning top-half finishes in their respective divisions. The Lions managed to stay in the play-off fight until the final day while Pompey’s hopes had dwindled long before then, but both will be determined to make the most of the upcoming summer transfer window to bolster their squads.

And now, as per The News, both Millwall and Portsmouth have identified a similar transfer target.

It is claimed that the duo are eyeing up Spurs’ young striker Etete, who has spent this season on loan in the EFL.

The Millwall and Portsmouth target scored nine goals and provided five assists across spells with Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town, with his physical presence at the top of the pitch making him a nuisance for centre-backs.

A battle for his services

It will be intriguing to see Millwall and Portsmouth battle it out for the 20-year-old. Both can argue they’d offer benefits that the other wouldn’t, with the Lions giving Etete the chance at a higher level while Pompey can argue he’d get more game time at Fratton Park.

A loan move looks as though it could be Etete’s best option though.

A first-team breakthrough back with Antonio Conte’s Spurs would be a real surprise given he has just completed his first full season of senior football, but Etete certainly looks to be one to watch out for in the future.