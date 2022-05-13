After a mediocre season Bristol City are set for their eighth consecutive season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Having been appointed back in February 2021, Nigel Pearson will be looking to make some changes to his squad during the summer transfer window ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

A late five-game unbeaten run showed positive signs for the Robins faithful as City picked up three wins from their final six league games.

However, if Pearson is to make any additions to his squad then some players will also have to move on to help raise the required funds. Here we look at three players who could potentially depart Ashton Gate this summer….

Nahki Wells

Having signed for City from Burnley for a fee of roughly £4milllion pounds in January 2020 the Bermudan has failed to re-create the form he had previously shown at Queens Park Rangers.

Scoring just 18 goals from 95 league appearances for Bristol City, his highest scoring season was the 2020/21 campaign where he netted 10 goals from 46 league games as well as providing three assists.

Only starting seven league games in the 2021/22 season partially due to the form of attacking trio Andreas Weimann, Antoine Semenyo and Chris Martin. The forward may decide to leave the West Country in pursuit of a team where he will start more games and hopefully find his shooting boots once again.

Severnside rivals Cardiff City were interested in loaning Wells in during the January window and will perhaps be lining up another bid for the Bermudan striker in the hope of securing him on a permanent basis.

Tyreeq Bakinson

The 23-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan to League One outfit Ipswich Town. A few answers in press conferences and interviews from Nigel Pearson has led many Bristol City fans to believe that Bakinson will be on his way out the door this summer and that there was a disagreement between the two before Bakinson’s move to Ipswich.

Having made 47 league appearances for City over the course of two seasons the midfielder didn’t look to be the same player when fans returned to stadiums as he did during the 2020/21 campaign which was played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following 17 games in Sky Bet League One for Ipswich, Bakinson, similarly to Wells, may also be looking to move on in hope of finding his feet and playing regular first-team football in a move away from Ashton Gate.

Kasey Palmer

Palmer initially impressed on a loan deal at Bristol City during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign in which the Robins finished 8th in the table, narrowly missing out on the play-off spots. However, after signing permanently in the summer of 2019 a slight dip in form occurred followed by him getting less and less game time under Lee Johnson.

Dean Holden took charge of the Robins after Johnson’s was relieved of his duties and sent Palmer out on loan to Swansea City for the first half of the season where he only managed one goal from 12 league games for the Welsh side.

Pearson doesn’t seem to have taken a shine to Palmer who has frequently been left out of matchday squads during the 2021/22 season in which he has only made six league appearances. Making it look almost certain that the creative midfielder will be departing this summer.