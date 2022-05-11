Charlton Athletic have confirmed their retained list upon the climax of the 2021/22 season, with some decisions proving to spark debate among supporters.

Charlton Athletic have released six players at the end of their contracts, while another six loan players have returned to their parent clubs.

It frees plenty of space for the Addicks to freshen up their ranks this season with new management inbound, but there’s no doubt that some of their decisions could come back to bite them in the future.

Here, we look at three decisions that could do just that…

Ryan Inniss’ extension option triggered

Among those who will be staying next season is former Crystal Palace man Inniss after a 12-month option in his deal was triggered.

However, the decision has sparked some debate among fans. The 26-year-old has struggled with injury this season, while his discipline on the pitch has also been questioned. Inniss averaged a yellow card every three games in League One and saw red against AFC Wimbledon back in April. With an extension confirmed, it will be hoped both his injury and discipline record can clear up next season.

Letting Conor Washington go

Opting against signing Washington to a new contract looks to be an odd decision by the Addicks given that he was this season’s second-top goalscorer with 11 goals.

There’s no doubt that he can be a threat at League One level, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him snapped up by another third-tier side this summer. It could end up being a regrettable decision for Charlton Athletic if they see the former QPR and Peterborough United man line up against them next season.

No playing deal for Jason Pearce

Popular centre-back Pearce has been offered the chance to stay at The Valley in an academy coaching role.

However, his playing experience and leadership still could have been of great value to the first-team on the pitch. The 34-year-old has been a great servant for the Charlton Athletic and there’s no doubt his presence will be missed in their defensive ranks, even if he remains associated with the club via an academy role.