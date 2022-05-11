Blackburn Rovers will trigger a one-year extension in Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract, with official confirmation set to follow later this month.

Brereton Diaz, 23, was the star of Blackburn Rovers’ 2021/22 season. He scored a staggering amount of goals for club and country during the first half of the season, helping to establish Rovers as surprise promotion contenders by Christmas.

But all that football saw Brereton Diaz’s form drop off. He then picked up an injury which had a negative effect on both his and his team’s form, with the Chilean scoring just two goals for Blackburn after the turn of the year.

Rovers eventually finished the campaign in 8th – still a commendable achievement – but the club is heading towards a crossroads with manager Tony Mowbray set to leave this summer.

Brereton Diaz’s contract situation and West Ham links…

Brereton Diaz is out of contract this summer. It’s never looked likely that he’d leave on a free though, with the club having the option of a one-year extension.

Now, a report from LancsLive says that Rovers will trigger that one-year option, with the news of which set to announced in their retained list which is due by May 21st.

West Ham will be paying close attention to this – they’ve been linked with Brereton Diaz throughout the season and recent reports have backed the Hammers to make a £15million move for the striker this summer.

It’ll bring an end to a whirlwind year or so for Brereton Diaz, who became a cult hero in Chile and burst into life in the Championship.

West Ham would be a really exciting move for the youngster who looks set for a bright career in the top flight.