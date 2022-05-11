Bristol City are set to trigger a one-year option in Antoine Semenyo’s contract, says Gregor MacGregor.

Semenyo, 22, was a shining light for Bristol City and Nigel Pearson in the 2021/22 season. He ended the campaign with eight goals and 12 assists to his name, featuring 31 times in the Championship in total.

His form however has seen him linked with a number of clubs – all of Bournemouth, Celtic, Crystal Palace and West Ham have been linked alongside the attacker, whose current contract is set to expire next summer.

But writing for Bristol World, MacGregor has revealed that Bristol City are set to trigger a one-year option in Semenyo’s contract which will keep him at Ashton Gate until the summer of 2024.

It should give the Robins some more bargaining power should they choose to sell this summer.

MacGregor also goes on to mention how the Cherries are ‘highly likely’ to reignite their interest in Semenyo this summer, whilst Celtic have been ‘making background checks’ in the build-up to summer.