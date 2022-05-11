Portsmouth loan star George Hirst will get the chance to impress Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers back at the King Power Stadium this pre-season, the Foxes manager has revealed.

Leicester City striker Hirst linked up with Portsmouth on loan last summer, and after a slow start to life at Fratton Park, the former Sheffield Wednesday youngster burst into form over the second half of the campaign.

The 23-year-old managed 15 goals and three assists in his best season to date, and his form has seen Pompey boss Danny Cowley express a desire to keep the striker on a longer-term basis.

However, in a potential blow to Portsmouth, Leicester City boss Rodgers has revealed his current standing over Hirst’s situation.

As quoted by Leicestershire Live, Rodgers stated that he will be taking a look at Hirst over the course of pre-season, vowing to give him a chance to impress. Here’s what he had to say:

“George has done great at Portsmouth and he’s someone I want to have a good look at over the course of pre-season.

“When I first came in, there was something in him. He’s 6ft 4ins, got a nice touch, he’s good in the air, he can run, he’s got decent speed.”

Rodgers went on to say that he hopes to see a “step up” from Hirst both mentally and tactically too.

A spanner in the works?

Cowley has shown an interest in bringing Hirst back, and it’s clear to see why.

However, if the Portsmouth loan star can impress back at Leicester City, it would certainly hamper their chances of a reunion. It remains to be seen how the situation pans out, but an impressive pre-season could see him land an unlikely spot in Rodgers’ plans, or show he’s deserving of a chance in a higher division than League One.

It seems Pompey will be made to wait on what Hirst’s future holds, but you’d think Cowley and co will be keeping a keen eye on the situation as it develops.