Cardiff City are willing to listen to offers for out of favour striker James Collins, Football Insider has said.

Cardiff City snapped up Collins from fellow Championship side Luton Town last summer, bringing him in on a free transfer as his contract at Kenilworth Road came to an end after four years at the club.

However, despite looking like a smart signing, the Irishman has struggled to make an impact with the Bluebirds. He netted only three times in 26 Championship appearances over the 2021/22 campaign and now, Football Insider has claimed the Welsh club are ready to listen to offers for the striker.

The 31-year-old signed a two-year deal upon his arrival at Cardiff City, so selling him this summer would allow the club to pick up a transfer fee for the striker rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

The right decision?

It certainly seems as though Collins doesn’t figure in Steve Morison’s long-term plans, so it looks as though a summer exit could be best for all parties.

Not only would it free up space for Morison to make a new attacking addition, but it opens the door for Collins to head elsewhere and play more football. His hard-working performances could still make him a shrewd signing at Championship level, and he has proven to be a nuisance in front of goal before.

He starred in his time on the books with Luton Town, netting 72 goals and providing 21 assists in 183 outings. 24 of those goals came in the Championship across the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons.

It remains to be seen how Collins’ situation pans out this summer, but with Cardiff City said to be listening to offers, a move away looks likely.