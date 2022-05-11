West Brom’s sought-after youngster Reyes Cleary has opted to turn down a new contract and will leave the Hawthorns this summer.

West Brom’s disappointing season is finally over, and the Baggies will now turn their attentions to their summer plans.

Steve Bruce will be looking to freshen up his squad with some new additions and any departing out of contract players will free up spots in his squad for the 2022/23 campaign. However, one player Bruce and the Baggies surely would have been wanting to keep is young forward Cleary, who is now set to head for the exit door.

As per the Express and Star, Cleary has turned down a new contract with West Brom and will be leaving on a free transfer this summer.

It comes amid reports back in March stating a whole host of clubs are keen on the 18-year-old. The Daily Mail said that Arsenal, Newcastle United, Everton, Southampton, Bayer Leverkusen and Red Bull Salzburg have all shown an interest in Cleary. Now, it seems the door is open for them to swoop in for the highly-rated talent.

The one that got away…

Cleary could well come back to haunt the Baggies given just how promising his performances have been at youth level.

The young striker struck 16 goals in 13 outings for West Brom’s U18s this season across the U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup, taking him to 24 goals and three assists in 29 appearances for the U18s. He has also managed seven goals in 17 games for the U23s, so it’s clear to see why there’s interest in his services.

It remains to be seen where Cleary ends up after he leaves West Brom, but it’s safe to say he’s not short of options.