Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to sanction Neco Williams permanent exit from Anfield this summer, with Fulham keen on signing the Welshman, reports 90min.

Williams, 21, joined Fulham on loan from Liverpool in January and immediately shone.

The right-back slotted straight into Marco Silva’s starting XI, featuring 14 times in the Championship whilst scoring twice and assisting twice to help the Londoners claim the Championship crown.

There’s been plenty of reports linking Williams with a permanent move to Craven Cottage this summer.

Now, an emerging report from 90min has clarified the situation – they say that Klopp is willing to offload Williams this summer as he plots a move for Calvin Ramsey to provide back-up for Trent Alexander Arnold at right-back.

90min also goes on to state that both Fulham and Williams are keen to see his stay in London made permanent.