Coventry City have reportedly handed former Fulham youngster Lesley Duru a trial, with the left-back featuring for the Sky Blues’ U23s against Ipswich Town.

Coventry City will have their eyes firmly set on the summer transfer window after a strong season in the Championship. Mark Robins won’t be resting on his laurels though, knowing full well that the Sky Blues must continue to strengthen where possible.

This time of year can be fruitful for clubs trying to work on a smaller budget, with a host of trialists often appearing for U23s sides and in senior training sessions in a bid to earn deals ahead of the new season. And now, as per Coventry Live, Coventry City have their eye on one trialist.

It is claimed that young left-back Duru has linked up with the Championship club on trial.

The Amsterdam-born 20-year-old featured for Coventry City’s youngsters against Ipswich Town U23s in their Professional Development League play-off semi-final.

The report states Duru is currently on the books with Fulham and is set to be released. However, the Cottagers actually let Duru go last summer, as confirmed on their retained list last June. Since then, Duru has been playing non-league football with the likes of Glebe FC, Chesham and Sevenoaks.

Smart in the market…

Coventry City’s clever use of the transfer market over the past few seasons has helped put them in their current position, and the Sky Blues won’t be looking to unnecessary risks now.

Moves for players like Duru can be low-risk and high reward, so if he can impress on trial, it could be a deal worth looking into.

Given his experience of playing in Fulham’s academy, he could be a shrewd addition to the club’s U23s side, where he would likely find much of his game time while pushing to make a senior breakthrough.