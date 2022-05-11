Forest Green Rovers manager Rob Edwards is now a leading candidate to take control of Watford, says Alex Crook.

Edwards steered Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two this season. The former Wolves defender has done a fine job in charge of the club, who will be taking part in League One next time round.

But ahead of what promises to be a busy summer for the club, Edwards has been linked with a number of vacancies, with the Watford vacancy being the latest.

The Hornets are set to part ways with Roy Hodgson this summer, with the club heading back down into the Championship.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook tweeted last night:

League Two winning #WeAreFGR manager Rob Edwards is emerging as a leading candidate to replace Roy Hodgson at #WatfordFC @talkSPORT — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 10, 2022

But this comes after Edwards ruled himself out of a summer move away from Forest Green Rovers, so it looks to be another false rumour cropping up from Crook.